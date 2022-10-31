In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.20 to $88.34/cwt.
- National live was $2.03 lower to $70.75
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $2.71 to $89.91
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.40 to $99.94/cwt.
Analysts were watching trends in the U.S. dollar and the overall economic picture to being the week. “A jump in the US dollar and uncertainty over the economy ahead helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $103.26, up $4.80 on the day.”
“The big news over the weekend influencing markets is the talk that Russia is shutting down the Ukraine grain export corridor,” Total Farm Marketing said. “While not a direct impact to hogs, it did impact grain prices, which likely weighed on nearby futures. There is still much uncertainty as to what will and won’t be shipped and this is causing confusion in the markets.”