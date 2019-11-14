In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell 4 cents to $42.20/cwt.
- National live was down $1.28, to $32.94
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 9 cents to $41.80
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $87.04/cwt.
February’s contract is where volume is going to pick up, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “If we are able to get out above here, we could see the market continue to run,” he said, as the low end of the range is at $71-72.
Spot pig prices were down about one percent overnight which makes a decrease of 10.1% for the week. That hurts close contracts, but deferred contracts should hold onto their support, Stewart-Peterson said.