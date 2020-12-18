In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.16 to $51.09/cwt.
- National live was up 1 cent to at $43.19
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.02 to $51.00
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.75 to $71.47/cwt.
The focus of the market is on lower pork cutout values, Total Farm Marketing said, as prices are expected to stay range-bound through December.
The short-term demand tone "remains weak," The Hightower Report said, as traders are worried of too much meat domestically if exports slow down.
