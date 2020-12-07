In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 6 cents to $55.37/cwt.
- National live was down 13 cents to $44.49
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.55 to $56.60
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 27 cents at $77.90/cwt.
Lean hogs are “choppy, choppy, choppy” as sideways trade continues for the market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. The low end of prices, around $64 is where Sloup suggests buying but resistance is coming at $68.
The Hightower Report said traders are worried about a slowdown in exports, which would create an excess supply in the domestic market. “Weights remain well above normal,” They said.