Lean hogs

Hog markets found some support and rallied after a sluggish start on Monday.

“The market rallied as corn drifted down from the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “With the cash market at 106.51, June hogs found support on the early break. Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $111.10, down 84 cents on the day.”

Cash hog markets are showing improvement.

“Cash continues to improve as packers remain aggressive,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Lower cutouts Friday might mean prices are reaching threshold — sideways trade ahead? Hog slaughter estimated at 484,000 head.”

