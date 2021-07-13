In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 4.56 to $112.30/cwt.
- National live at $81.06/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $116.11.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up 1.08 to $118.81/cwt.
The 5-day pork average price has been steadily moving higher since the beginning of July and is currently just over $5 higher for the month, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Slaughter is moving down.
Good exports support strong demand and supplies could tighten further, said Total Farm Marketing.