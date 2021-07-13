 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 4.56 to $112.30/cwt.
  • National live at $81.06/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $116.11.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up 1.08 to $118.81/cwt.

The 5-day pork average price has been steadily moving higher since the beginning of July and is currently just over $5 higher for the month, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Slaughter is moving down.

Good exports support strong demand and supplies could tighten further, said Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

