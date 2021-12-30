 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base up 25 cents to $61.50.
  • National Live was up $3.26 at $48.63.
  • The Iowa/Minnesota carcass base unreported due to confidentiality.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $7.06 to $91.35.

February hogs experienced the highest close since Nov. 24 and weights are well above last year, according to The Hightower Report.

June through August futures posted new contract highs yesterday and hog futures should be supported by the anticipation of tighter supplies next year, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Retail pork carcasses were higher at the close on Friday gaining 6.80 to 91.47, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The load count w…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Frigid temperatures will offer some support to the market while slaughter capacity takes a hit from the holiday schedule,” Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

USDA raised its 2021 estimate for meat prices for the eighth consecutive month, according to the December Food Price Outlook report released o…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News