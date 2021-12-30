In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base up 25 cents to $61.50.
- National Live was up $3.26 at $48.63.
- The Iowa/Minnesota carcass base unreported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $7.06 to $91.35.
February hogs experienced the highest close since Nov. 24 and weights are well above last year, according to The Hightower Report.
June through August futures posted new contract highs yesterday and hog futures should be supported by the anticipation of tighter supplies next year, according to Total Farm Marketing.