Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 55 cents to $61.09/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
  • Iowa-Minnesota was not reported due to confidentiality.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down 24 cents to $84.67.

February lean hogs followed Tuesday’s breakout day with another strong gain on Wednesday and the risk-on mood that has swept the commodity markets lent support, according to The Hightower Report.

A large supply of market-ready hogs remain available to the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Hogs are called mixed for this morning. Futures continued to consolidate at the top of last week’s trading range as prices seek direction this…

February hogs rallied back to the top of the nearby range, but still building a consolidation pattern, resembling a bullish flag, with a serie…

USDA raised its 2021 estimate for meat prices for the eighth consecutive month, according to the December Food Price Outlook report released o…

Hog markets were mixed this morning and looks choppy moving forward, Total Farm Marketing said. “With December hogs moving off the board, the …

Lean hog futures closed mostly lower on Friday. The losses were limited to 17 cents in the front months, while February 2022 was up 45 cents a…

