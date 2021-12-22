In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 55 cents to $61.09/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota was not reported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down 24 cents to $84.67.
February lean hogs followed Tuesday’s breakout day with another strong gain on Wednesday and the risk-on mood that has swept the commodity markets lent support, according to The Hightower Report.
A large supply of market-ready hogs remain available to the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.