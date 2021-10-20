Hogs are called steady to lower on follow-through from Tuesday’s triple-digit losses as the weak cash tone keeps pressure on the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. December hogs have been in a tight trading range with 79.000 on the top and 77.250 on the bottom, consolidating over the past five days. The consolidation stays just above the gap on the December charts with the top of that gap at 77.200.
Preliminary open interest showed long liquidation in the December contract. USDA’s National Average Base hog price was down by another 27 cents to $66.97, reported Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.