 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower on follow-through from Tuesday’s triple-digit losses as the weak cash tone keeps pressure on the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. December hogs have been in a tight trading range with 79.000 on the top and 77.250 on the bottom, consolidating over the past five days. The consolidation stays just above the gap on the December charts with the top of that gap at 77.200.

Preliminary open interest showed long liquidation in the December contract. USDA’s National Average Base hog price was down by another 27 cents to $66.97, reported Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI hog slaughter is 1.904 million head through Thursday. That is 8,000 head above last week’s pace but down 36,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact, but prices are filling gaps and firming up the charts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Pork cutout futures also closed up by triple digits, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market has turned into an uptrend, but with such a strong rally after the Hogs and Pigs reports, the market is due for so…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The huge discount of futures to the cash market may be a limiting factor, but pork values are down 6.1% in the past week.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News