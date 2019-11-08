In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 39 cents to $44.85/cwt.
- National live was down 4 cents, to $36.69
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.03 at $82.67/cwt.
The lean hog market is dealing with weakness from the cash markets, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “The uncertainty is abounding” in trade, she said.
Meanwhile, choppy trade in the hogs was prevalent again despite a narrow range. “President Trump said at mid-day that he has not agreed to rollbacks of U.S. tariffs sought by China and this helped to spark some selling,” The Hightower Report said.