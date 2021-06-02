 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 27 cents lower to $108.65/cwt.
  • National live was $83.37 with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $112.14

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.47 to $129.59/cwt.

On Wednesday traders were monitoring the latest on the lean hog index and meat plant workers. “With the Lean Index at 113.54, June and July hogs feel rich,” the Hightower Report said. “JBS plant workers are either back to work or scheduled to get back working soon. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $129.30, up $2.18 on the day.”

Overall, hogs continue to trend upward. “Yesterday’s cyberattack has had an impact on hog slaughter & 20% of the hog processing in US,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hogs put in new highs yesterday – trend still upward for now. Hog slaughter projected at 483,000. Cash lean index for May 27: up 0.36 at 113.44.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market is probing for a short-term peak as traders remain nervous that exports may eventually slow down. “However, continued strong demand…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News