In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 27 cents lower to $108.65/cwt.
- National live was $83.37 with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $112.14
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.47 to $129.59/cwt.
On Wednesday traders were monitoring the latest on the lean hog index and meat plant workers. “With the Lean Index at 113.54, June and July hogs feel rich,” the Hightower Report said. “JBS plant workers are either back to work or scheduled to get back working soon. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $129.30, up $2.18 on the day.”
Overall, hogs continue to trend upward. “Yesterday’s cyberattack has had an impact on hog slaughter & 20% of the hog processing in US,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hogs put in new highs yesterday – trend still upward for now. Hog slaughter projected at 483,000. Cash lean index for May 27: up 0.36 at 113.44.”