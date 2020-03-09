The USDA said transportation of pigs would be stopped if any cases of African swine fever are detected, Allendale said, in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. “The halt would prevent farmers from delivering pigs to slaughterhouses where they are turned into bacon and pork chops,” they said. “USDA plans to pay for virus elimination at a uniform, flat rate, based on the size of affected premises,” the agency said.
“All attention will be focused on export sales in the weeks and month ahead,” Total Farm Marketing said of the lean hog market. Coronavirus continues to spook traders, they said, but “aggressive” imports are still expected from China.