In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.49 to $113.79/cwt.
- National live was $3.04 higher to $84.10
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $116.86
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 12 cents to $118.69/cwt.
“Pork prices have rallied along with the cash market in recent days, but the upside looks limited if exports back away at all,” the Hightower Report said. “Exports have been very strong so far this year led by China but China may begin to back away from importing pork over the near term as China pork prices remain in a steep downtrend.”
“Aggressive rally in futures has left price gaps that will keep trade nervous,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers not shy about willing to bid more to get supply. Futures may rise even higher if tomorrow’s export report is strong. Hog slaughter projected at 467,000.”