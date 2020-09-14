In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $4.94 to $57.84/cwt.
- National live was up $1.38, staying at $41.78
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $11.13 to $60.91
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.54 at $79.71/cwt.
“China banned pork imports from Germany this morning which could be very beneficial for U.S. exports,” Stewart-Peterson said. The USDA also adjusted U.S. production, knocking it lower for the next four quarters, they said.
With China’s ban due to ASF, it hasn’t created a supply issue “as of yet,” The Hightower Report said. They said there are still too many gaps In the charts “with first good support on a setback around $62.35 for December hogs.”