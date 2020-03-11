The USDA daily cash hog report was unavailable.
Increasing weights were a concern given seasonal trends.
“Weights normally move sideways during March and down sharply in April so the jump in weights last week is a concern for the bulls,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $69.53, up $1.57 on the day.”
“The cash index and carcass cutout values have been trending higher lately, and seasonal trends tell us that domestic production should be able to pull back soon,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In fact, yesterday's USDA Supply and Demand report showed that the USDA is looking for the biggest drop in production from quarter 1 to quarter 2 on record for that time frame.”