In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 67 cents at $61.03/cwt.
- National live up $1.75 at $48.84.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $62.09.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $4.08 at $92.44.
December hogs opened higher but closed slightly lower on the session as the test of Friday’s high failed to attract new buying interest, according to The Hightower Report.
Packers have been able to attain the desired supplies without much difficulty, according to Total Farm Marketing.