Lean Hogs

Strong demand, both domestically and abroad, are supporting carcass values at $84, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The February hog contract expires on Friday and is currently at a premium to the cash index which may limit gains. Cold temperatures across the Midwest will likely prop up cash hog prices.

April to at least August set new LOC highs on Friday, closing 50 cents to $1.10 higher. February was down a nickel with a week remaining until expiration and convergence with cash an influence.

The USDA pork cutout released after the close came in at $84.48. This is up $5.72 from Wednesday, and up from $81.85 a week ago, according to …

