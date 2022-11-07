 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 41 cents to $84.77/cwt.
  • National live was 32 cents lower to $66.86.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 44 cents to $88.68

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 23 cents to $96.95/cwt

A number of factors helped move the hog market higher on Monday. “The big discount to the cash market plus ideas that producers are current with marketing's plus the oversold condition of the market may be factors which help spark the bounce,” the Hightower Report said.

“Hog futures jumped on technical buying as money flowed into the hog market and prices pushed back above key moving averages,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This improved the technical picture and triggered new buying. The strong price gap between futures and the cash index may have shown the need for more money flow to the upside.”

