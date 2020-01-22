In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 16 cents to $51.90/cwt.
- National live rose 90 cents to $41.19
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 18 cents to $51.97
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 55 cents at $78.74/cwt.
The lean hog market firmed up today, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “The hope of more buying by China is the optimism that is keeping the market from collapsing, even though we’ve been holding on the lows for months now.” She said worries of hog weights are also helping to pressure prices.
Speculative buying helped support the lean hogs today, eclipsing yesterday’s high, The Hightower Report said. “Follow-through buying today is seen as a supportive technical development,” they added.