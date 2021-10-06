Technically, the hog market has turned into an uptrend, but with such a strong rally after the Hogs and Pigs reports, the market is due for some correction, Total Farm Marketing said today.
If pork values turn down, cash markets could drift lower as slaughter supply increases seasonally in the next six weeks, The Hightower Report said today. “The market is technically overbought and vulnerable to a downside correction. However, the downside could be limited as the market already holds a stiff discount to the cash market,” The Report said.