In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 36 cents higher to $64.71/cwt.
- National live was $49.88, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 84 cents lower to $63.39
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.06 to $92.03/cwt.
“Net export sales of 37.8K metric tons reported for 2020, down 25% from last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pork values continue to advance pointing to better export flow. U.S. hogs/pigs report to show herd steady from year ago. Open Interest decreased 522 positions yesterday. Volume of trade light after mediocre export sales report.”
“The top buyers this week were Mexico at 15,018 tonnes, followed by China at 8,181 and Japan at 4,138,” the Hightower Report said. “China has the most commitments so far this year at 642,949 tonnes, followed by Mexico at 427,778. A year ago China's commitments had reached 283,428 tonnes, and the 5-year average is 119,858.”