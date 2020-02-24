Pork prices and hog markets have stabilized for the moment, The Hightower Report said. Now, “they look to work higher over the near term,” they said, as China demand is strong and tariffs are falling. A surge of imports is expected in China.
“Outside markets carry a negative tilt today,” The Hightower Report said, which could create defensive trade early on this morning. “Ideas that U.S. supply will gradually taper off while China’s import demand picks up has helped to support the market recently.”