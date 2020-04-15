June hogs closed moderately lower on the session yesterday and near the middle of a wide range. The early selling drove the market down to a new contract low with the fear that more slaughter houses that closed will stay closed, and more will close, the Hightower Report said.
“If slaughter capacity does not return to normal soon, hogs will back up in the country and weights will surge higher,” The Hightower Report said.
However, it predicted closures and slowdowns at slaughter plants “have reached their peak and that conditions may improve in the weeks just ahead.”