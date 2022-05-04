In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down up $8.34 to $108.47.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.96 to $110.81.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.73 to $103.83.
Hogs were higher as there was some short covering, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. The $3 rally was strong and fundamentals are still bullish.
Futures are oversold and due for a correction, according to Total Farm Marketing.