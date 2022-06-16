In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.52 to $117.34/cwt.
- National live was up $1.52 to $92.55
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 45 cents to $120.82
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $5.57 to $111.36/cwt.
“US pork export sales for the week ending June 9 came in at 27,581 tonnes, up from 16,710 the previous week and slightly above the average of the previous four weeks at 27,390,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 847,600 tonnes, down from 1.106 mln a year ago and 1.106 mln the year before that. The five-year average is 945,400.”
“The three largest buyers were Mexico, China and Japan,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cutout was up this morning which provided support, and cash was 0.61 higher, improving on the gains from yesterday. Overall demand seems strong, and low slaughter numbers combined with rising cash may be showing there is a tighter hog supply in the country than previously thought.”