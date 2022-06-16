 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $2.52 to $117.34/cwt.
  • National live was up $1.52 to $92.55
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 45 cents to $120.82

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $5.57 to $111.36/cwt.

“US pork export sales for the week ending June 9 came in at 27,581 tonnes, up from 16,710 the previous week and slightly above the average of the previous four weeks at 27,390,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 847,600 tonnes, down from 1.106 mln a year ago and 1.106 mln the year before that. The five-year average is 945,400.”

“The three largest buyers were Mexico, China and Japan,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cutout was up this morning which provided support, and cash was 0.61 higher, improving on the gains from yesterday. Overall demand seems strong, and low slaughter numbers combined with rising cash may be showing there is a tighter hog supply in the country than previously thought.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw some price recovery as futures finished higher to end the week as the strong cash market has moved to a premium over top the f…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 476,000 head yesterday. This brings the total for the week so far to 1.907 million head, up from 1.4 m…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

The hog market is probing for a short-term peak as the premium to the cash market and the sluggish action for pork product prices, according t…

Lean Hogs

The premium of the cash market to the July contract has the hog market looking like a value, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Front month hogs “found some footing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “June contract is looking at expiration today, and the cash market was holdi…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News