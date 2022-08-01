In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down 94 cents to $116.14.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.95 to $121.41.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 36 cents to $127.70.
Hogs were lower in an inside trading day but the market is finding some support from improving packer profit margins, according to The Hightower Report.
Despite being lower today, the cutout has moved higher in general and is showing good pork demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.