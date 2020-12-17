 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

The market didn’t see any follow through from Tuesday’s strength and opened Wednesday selling off “sharply,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Look for this morning’s weekly export sales to set the tone for this morning’s open.”

Any upside may be limited in the lean hog market, “but the oversold condition and volatile pork pricing situation are factors which could support buying short-term,” The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China’s securities regulator has announced the approval to launch hog futures on the Dalian commodity exchange, which will begin trading on Ja…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

The market found some early support after strength in the ham market and in pork cutout values last week, and traders are nervous that the ham…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

China’s hog herd has recovered to nearly 90% of normal levels since the effects of African Swine Fever, The Hightower Report said, with expect…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News