The market didn’t see any follow through from Tuesday’s strength and opened Wednesday selling off “sharply,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Look for this morning’s weekly export sales to set the tone for this morning’s open.”
Any upside may be limited in the lean hog market, “but the oversold condition and volatile pork pricing situation are factors which could support buying short-term,” The Hightower Report said.
