In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.86 lower to $81.64/cwt.
- National live was $64.49, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $83.06
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 27 cents to $105.97/cwt.
“The fundamental picture remains soft overall but may be showing some glimpses of improving,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market has remained soft, and spot cash prices were steady to lower on Thursday. Direct hog trade and the closing values will bring some weight to the open on Friday morning.”
“USDA’s Export Sales data showed 25,347 MT of pork was booked during the week that ended Sept 9,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 3-week low and 16% below the same week last year. China only purchased 1,840 MT (12%) of the total, as the PRC now has 24,011 MT on the books. That is down 75% from their outstanding sales at this point in 2020.”