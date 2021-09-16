 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $1.86 lower to $81.64/cwt.
  • National live was $64.49, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $83.06

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 27 cents to $105.97/cwt.

“The fundamental picture remains soft overall but may be showing some glimpses of improving,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market has remained soft, and spot cash prices were steady to lower on Thursday. Direct hog trade and the closing values will bring some weight to the open on Friday morning.”

“USDA’s Export Sales data showed 25,347 MT of pork was booked during the week that ended Sept 9,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 3-week low and 16% below the same week last year. China only purchased 1,840 MT (12%) of the total, as the PRC now has 24,011 MT on the books. That is down 75% from their outstanding sales at this point in 2020.”

Lean Hogs

The hog market hit a high of $89.97 on Sept. 7 and closed at $82.80 on Friday. That would suggest long liquidation selling, according to The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The recent move lower in the hog market “could open the door for additional long liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, the mixed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Additional follow-through selling pressure pushed hog prices lower on Tuesday as most futures posted triple-digit losses. The hog market is ov…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog markets are “steady to lower” but there is an opportunity for a bounce, Total Farm Marketing said. “Yesterday, prices pushed under the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are holding a discount of $12.92 to the cash market, compared to the five-year average of 82 cents, The Hightower Report said. “Wh…

