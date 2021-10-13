 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base down 93 cents at $68.18/cwt.
  • National live down $2.09 at $51.31.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $68.59.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $2.47 at $104.85.

Pork values are down more than 6% on the week and down to the lowest values since March, according to The Hightower Report.

Pork production is likely to decline as a result of tighter supply reducing slaughter amounts, according to Total Farm Marketing.

