In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 93 cents at $68.18/cwt.
- National live down $2.09 at $51.31.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $68.59.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $2.47 at $104.85.
Pork values are down more than 6% on the week and down to the lowest values since March, according to The Hightower Report.
Pork production is likely to decline as a result of tighter supply reducing slaughter amounts, according to Total Farm Marketing.