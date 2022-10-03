People are also reading…
The short-term cash fundamental news remains bearish with the steep decline in pork cutout values seen recently. “However, the market is oversold technically and is still holding a much wider discount to the cash market than normal,” The Hightower Report said today.
Lean hog futures ended the last trading day of the week with 35 to 52 cent gains. October was the outlier with a 22 cent pullback by the close. However, for the week, October hogs were down by a net 3.67% and December by a net 7.9%. Alan Brugler of Brugler marketing said today.