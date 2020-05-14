In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 18 cents to $37.05/cwt.
- National live was up 98 cents, to $29.66
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass had no comparison and sit at $36.41
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.42 to $113.79/cwt.
“Prices were not able to breach the 50-day moving average resistance, but the technical action was still impressive,” Stewart-Peterson said.
The market did manage to get higher closing numbers after trading “moderately lower” on the session during the middle of trade, The Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2020 have reached 1.103 mln tonnes, which is the highest on record for this time of year.”