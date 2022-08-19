People are also reading…
Hogs gave back triple digits in trade on Thursday and appear to be headed lower for the week pending what happens today, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. October led the downward path of hog futures on Thursday while U.S. pork exports for the week ending Aug. 11 were also down, he said this morning.
The Hightower Report sees the same factors dragging the market down this morning. Weakness in pork prices plus sluggish weekly export sales plus a sharp drop in pork imports from China in July are all driving prices down this week, The Report said.