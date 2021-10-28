In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 67 cents at $62.52/cwt.
- National live up $1.02 at $50.58.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $63.41.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 53 cents at $94.
Technical indicators are showing extreme oversold readings and it will not take much in the way of positive fundamental news to see a strong recovery bounce, according to The Hightower Report.
December and February hogs have gaps in the charts above the current levels which may be filled at some point, according to Total Farm Marketing.