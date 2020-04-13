In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.78 lower to $37.80/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.94 to $36.95
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 2 cents to $52.87/cwt.
“Cutouts were able to bounce higher on Friday and weights are declining, but there are serious questions about packing plants’ ability to stay open,” Stewart-Peterson said. “A large Smithfield plant in South Dakota closed over the weekend after hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19.”
“In addition, traders see a massive supply of all meat to absorb in the next 4 to 6 weeks which will be difficult without lower prices,” the Hightower Report said. “Futures still hold a discount to the cash. China has reported two new African swine fever cases. China imported nearly 2 mln tons of pork in 2019, up 67% from 2018.”