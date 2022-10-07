 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down $2.51 to $86.89/cwt.
  • National live not reported at $70.94
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 48 cents to $91.81/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 13 cents to $101.54/cwt.

Hog futures markets have slipped “and are now lower in the front months,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash was lower yesterday afternoon, which is not supportive, but the cutout saw a much-needed gain of 2 dollars”

“The concerns about reduced exports for U.S. pork were certainly justified earlier this year but shipments showed a surge since mid-August,” Walsh Trading said. “This could be due to the sustained strength of the Mexican peso, given the country’s strong demand for US hams.”

