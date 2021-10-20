 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 4 cents to $66.93/cwt.
  • National live not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $68.11/cwt.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down $2.40 to $96.87/cwt.

December hogs were “sharply lower” and finished near their lows on the day, The Hightower Report said. “Short-term weakness in cash markets, the lowest pork values since March and news of increasing weights well above the five-year average and even above last year helped to pressure.”

The market is oversold, The Hightower Report said, but a “hefty net long position from fund traders” has the market vulnerable to long liquidation selling.

