In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 4 cents to $66.93/cwt.
- National live not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $68.11/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down $2.40 to $96.87/cwt.
December hogs were “sharply lower” and finished near their lows on the day, The Hightower Report said. “Short-term weakness in cash markets, the lowest pork values since March and news of increasing weights well above the five-year average and even above last year helped to pressure.”
The market is oversold, The Hightower Report said, but a “hefty net long position from fund traders” has the market vulnerable to long liquidation selling.