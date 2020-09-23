In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.00 to $64.35/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 24 cents to $64.23
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 31 cents to $88.97/cwt.
December hogs closed slightly higher on the day after choppy trade, according to The Hightower Report. There was more positive demand news from China.
The cash hog market is strong and Chinese supplies continue to lighten, driving up their prices, according to Stewart-Peterson.