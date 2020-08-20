Hog prices may be under a bit of pressure early today after yesterday's USDA pork cutout ended up not being as strong as indicated earlier in the session, The Hightower Report said this morning.
However, reduced slaughter capacity in Brazil is supportive for U.S. prices and export opportunities, Stewart-Peterson said.
Further, a report overnight that China and the U.S. plan to resume their trade deal talks could be viewed as supportive, even though no official date has been set by the White House, The Hightower Report said.