In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 50 cents lower to $57.39/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.33 to $56.19
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 77 cents to $78.35/cwt.
Analysts are paying attention as pork cutout values continue to climb heading into the holiday. “The USDA pork cutout was $78.14 at midday, up from $76.62 the previous afternoon,” the Hightower Report said. “If the cutout holds that level into the afternoon, it will be the highest it has been in over a week.”
Hog slaughter was running ahead of last week’s pace, as well as the same week the year before. “USDA FI hog slaughter for Tuesday was again 497,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “The WTD total is 994,000, 24,000 more than last week and 11,000 larger than the same week in 2019.”