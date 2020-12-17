In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 94 cents to $52.07/cwt.
- National live was down 11 cents to $42.18
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $2.14 to $51.68
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.64 to $73.22/cwt.
February hogs closed moderately lower on the day. A strong recover in ham prices and some strong export sales news provided some support, according to The Hightower Report.
The pork market has been stagnant, hovering between the year’s lows and highs, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. A weak dollar is providing some support.
