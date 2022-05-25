In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up 4 cents to $112.62.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.88 to $115.34.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.17 to $107.07.
Hog markets are higher after yesterday’s “impressive jump in cash yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog supplies seem to be more current, which requires packers to be more aggressive in purchasing.”
The Hightower Report said the market is “trending higher,” but is now technically overbought. “The close above the 9-day moving average is a positive short-term indicator for trend.”