In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.42 to $39.37/cwt.
- National live had no comparison, sitting at $29.46
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.38 to $40.91
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.07 to $97.85/cwt.
Today’s export sales report showed net cancellations in a surprising export sales report, The Hightower Report said. Most of those cancellations came from China’s dropping of 12,561 tonnes, they said.
The Smithfield plant reopening in South Dakota helped a lot of the lean hog upturn today, Stewart-Peterson said. That should help slaughter numbers improve, as the plant is responsible for nearly 5% of the nations production, they said.