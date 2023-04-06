In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down 72 cents to $70.86/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 48 cents lower to $71.62
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.12 to $78.68/cwt.
Traders are watching slaughter numbers.
“Estimated slaughter on Wednesday was 477,000 head, slightly above last week, but 25,000 head larger than last year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Slaughter runs have stayed heavy, and the large supply picture keeps the cash market limited and weighs on the futures prices.”
They are also following the technical picture for hog markets.
“Daily stochastics are trending lower but have decline into oversold territory,” the Hightower Report said.