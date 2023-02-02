In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 10 cents to $72.93/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 80 cents to $75.04
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.55 to $81.50/cwt.
“The bearish trend in the hog market since the beginning of the year may be hard to overcome, despite a firmer close today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Yesterday may have been a lower close on technical selling and the market may have simply seen a bounce today. Yesterday’s National Direct Afternoon report was up 2.18 which may have contributed to today’s strength as well.”
Despite Thursday’s gains, analysts have concerns about a growing supply. “The outlook for increasing supply this quarter from the fourth quarter of last year is seen as a limiting factor on the upside as April hogs are already trading at a higher than normal premium to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said.