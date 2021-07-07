In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 68 cents higher to $110.91/cwt.
- National live was up $1.53 to $83.23
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $113.88
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.13 to $115.74/cwt.
“However, this makes two spike low moves in two weeks and builds the case for an intermediate low,” the Hightower Report said. “On the other hand, the market also rejected a first retracement of the June break last Thursday, which makes the high that day at 105.60 a key resistance level. The USDA pork cutout was up 2.48 this morning at 116.09.”
“Hog supplies are tightening - packers aggressively looking for hogs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakening cutouts & tighter supply leaves packers having to buy less - reducing chain speed. Current cash buying is slower but may be temporary. Hog slaughter projected at 470,000. Cash lean index for July 1: down .51 at 111.26.”