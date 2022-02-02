In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $14.01 to $86.36/cwt.
- National live up $6.46 to $60.31/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $2.56 to $89.52/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $3.47 at $96.44/cwt.
The April hog contract posted contract highs for the second straight day, The Hightower Report said, as pork production is expected to remain slow. “Ideas that the market will remain in a steep uptrend helped to support.”
Weekly average weights are lower from the previous week, “but remain above year-ago levels,” The Hightower report said. “Technically the market remains extremely overbought.”