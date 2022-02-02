 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $14.01 to $86.36/cwt.
  • National live up $6.46 to $60.31/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $2.56 to $89.52/cwt.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $3.47 at $96.44/cwt.

The April hog contract posted contract highs for the second straight day, The Hightower Report said, as pork production is expected to remain slow. “Ideas that the market will remain in a steep uptrend helped to support.”

Weekly average weights are lower from the previous week, “but remain above year-ago levels,” The Hightower report said. “Technically the market remains extremely overbought.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News