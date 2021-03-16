In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 98 cents to $86.42/cwt.
- National live was down $1.89 to $64.73
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $88.26
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.54 to $100.90/cwt.
“Strong demand needs to be met & only way is to increase prices to keep hogs coming to market,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Export demand continues to be “better than expected” for hogs, The Hightower Report said. The market is in overbought territory, so reversal action may be supported, they said.