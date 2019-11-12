In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 10 cents to $42.69.
- National live was down $3.67 to $35.51.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 3 cents at $42.55.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.19 at $88.53/cwt.
Stewart-Peterson reported that pork markets are beginning to rally, and the cash index has been choppy, which has kept packer margins very strong and the slaughter pace very heavy. This is bearish on face value, thought the steady rise in pork values does seem to indicate that export sales have been active.