In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 95 cents to $60.18/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 28 cents to $60.51
- USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.32 to $84.06/cwt.
The lean hog market was lower today as the market dropped to its lowest point in a month, The Hightower Report said. “The continued sharp break in the lean index helped to trigger the selling,” they said.
Slaughter this week came in at an estimated 490,000 head per day this week, creating “ample” supplies, Stewart-Peterson said. “This has pressured the cash hog market.”