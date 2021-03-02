 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures closed triple digits higher, but are still fighting to expand open interest and liquidity, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The primal cuts were mostly mixed, but hams were down $6.76. USDA’s estimate for federally inspected hog slaughter was 499,000 head on Monday. That is 10,000 head higher on the week and 8,000 head above the same Monday in 2020.

Lean hog calls are mixed. Though prices were firmer on Monday, price action traded within Friday’s range, and looked like consolidation as the upward momentum in the front months slowed into the end February, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

